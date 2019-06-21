Georgian President Calls Russia 'Enemy' Interested in Provoking Instability

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Friday, in the wake of protests against the participation of Russian delegates in a parliamentary forum in Tbilisi, that Moscow was interested in provoking internal divisions in Georgia.

The protesters erupted on Thursday over the participation of Russian delegates in the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy in the Georgian capital.

"Russia is our enemy and an occupying state. The fifth column, controlled by it, can possibly be more dangerous than naked aggression. I would like to say once again that no one but Russia benefits from the division inside our country and our society. Today, it is its most used weapon," Zourabichvili wrote on Facebook.

The president argued that those who encouraged divisions inside Georgia supported "Russian policies.

Zourabichvili also commented on the comments on former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, who called on the police "created by him" not to obey to the authorities and "turn to the people's side."

The president called the statement "unconstitutional" saying that the government should respond to all the violations.

Zourabichvili also called on Georgians to be calm, saying that the rallies were harmful for the country's values.

On Thursday, the protesters, joined by opposition activists, stormed the parliament building in central Tbilisi. The opposition also called on the government to step down.

The Georgian law enforcement subsequently used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannons to disperse the demonstrators. Nearly 70 people asked for medical assistance in the wake of the rally, according to Former Georgian Health Minister Davit Sergeenko.