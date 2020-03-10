Georgian President Cancels All Foreign Trips Over Coronavirus Concerns - Press Service

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili has canceled her upcoming trips abroad amid the rampant coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, her press service said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Due to the spread of the new Coronavirus worldwide, the President of Georgia, in coordination with other branches of government, canceled her planned visits to Bulgaria, Ukraine and Belgium," the statement read.

Georgia currently has 15 confirmed cases, while the toll worldwide has exceeded 116,000.