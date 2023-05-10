UrduPoint.com

Georgian President Considers Abolition Of Visa Regime By Russia Unacceptable, Provocation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 10, 2023 | 04:20 PM

Georgian President Considers Abolition of Visa Regime by Russia Unacceptable, Provocation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Wednesday that considers Moscow's decision to cancel the visa regime with Tbilisi to be unacceptable, calling it "another provocation."

According to a presidential decree published earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin has lifted a ban for Russian airlines on flights to Georgia.

In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime with Georgia starting May 15.

"Another Russian provocation! Resuming direct flights and lifting visa ban with Georgia is unacceptable as long as Russia continues its agression on Ukraine and occupies our territory!" Zourabichvili tweeted.

More Stories From World

