UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian President Discusses Tbilisi Unrest With Western Diplomats - Administration

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 04:00 AM

Georgian President Discusses Tbilisi Unrest With Western Diplomats - Administration

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili carried out a meeting with representatives of western countries' diplomatic mission in Georgia to discuss the ongoing Tbilisi unrest with them, the presidential administration said in a statement.

On Friday, Zourabichvili received in the presidential palace high-ranked diplomats from the embassies of the United States, the European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia and Lithuania.

"At the meeting, the president said that she was ready to partner with all political forces which do not call for the stabilization in order to stabilize the situation," the statement read.

Zourabichvili said that Georgia was a stability area in the region, noting that "it is not difficult to figure out who benefits from the tense developments and destabilization.

"

The protests in Georgia erupted on Thursday over the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary forum in Tbilisi. The UK, EU and German embassies have called for the settlement of the unrest in Georgia.

Zourabichvili has called Russia an "enemy," accusing Moscow of allegedly being interested in sawing division inside Georgia. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called Zourabichvili's statement unprofessional, suggesting she either was not fully briefed on the situation or deliberately misinterpreted it.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow was outraged by the actions of the protesters who disrupted the interparliamentary meeting in Tbilisi. The Russian lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, noted that the actions of the Georgian leadership during the forum violated the norms of holding international events.

Related Topics

UK Prime Minister Moscow Russia France German European Union Germany Tbilisi Estonia Italy United Kingdom Bulgaria Poland Georgia United States Lithuania Netherlands All From

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

4 hours ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

4 hours ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

4 hours ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

4 hours ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.