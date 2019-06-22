Georgian President Discusses Tbilisi Unrest With Western Diplomats - Administration

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili carried out a meeting with representatives of western countries' diplomatic mission in Georgia to discuss the ongoing Tbilisi unrest with them, the presidential administration said in a statement.

On Friday, Zourabichvili received in the presidential palace high-ranked diplomats from the embassies of the United States, the European Union, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Poland, Bulgaria, Estonia and Lithuania.

"At the meeting, the president said that she was ready to partner with all political forces which do not call for the stabilization in order to stabilize the situation," the statement read.

Zourabichvili said that Georgia was a stability area in the region, noting that "it is not difficult to figure out who benefits from the tense developments and destabilization.

"

The protests in Georgia erupted on Thursday over the participation of a Russian delegation in an international parliamentary forum in Tbilisi. The UK, EU and German embassies have called for the settlement of the unrest in Georgia.

Zourabichvili has called Russia an "enemy," accusing Moscow of allegedly being interested in sawing division inside Georgia. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev called Zourabichvili's statement unprofessional, suggesting she either was not fully briefed on the situation or deliberately misinterpreted it.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has said that Moscow was outraged by the actions of the protesters who disrupted the interparliamentary meeting in Tbilisi. The Russian lower house speaker, Vyacheslav Volodin, noted that the actions of the Georgian leadership during the forum violated the norms of holding international events.