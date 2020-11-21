UrduPoint.com
Georgian President Hopes New Parliament Election Results In Multi-Partisan Legislature

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 02:56 PM

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed hope that the wish of the Georgian people for a multi-partisan and efficient parliament will come true after a new parliament election

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has expressed hope that the wish of the Georgian people for a multi-partisan and efficient parliament will come true after a new parliament election.

On Saturday, Georgia held a new parliament election, after the country's opposition rejected the October 31 vote, in which the ruling Georgian Dream (GD) party gained over 48 percent.

"I hope that we will have an efficient, managing and multi-partisan parliament. It is the decision that the Georgian electorate made, casting votes for the nine parties.

We should respect the electorate and its wishes," the president told journalists on Saturday after she voted in the second round of the parliament election.

According to Georgia's Central Election Commission (CEC), in the October 31 parliament election GD received 48.22 percent of the vote. Opposition parties have refused to take up their parliamentary mandates and claimed that the CEC had falsified the results. The protesters demanded a repeat election and the resignation of CEC head Tamar Zhvania.

