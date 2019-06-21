UrduPoint.com
Georgian President Plans To Wrap Up Visit To Belarus Ahead Of Schedule - Source

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 12:02 PM

T News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili plans to wrap up her visit to Belarus ahead of schedule, as she is expected to leave the Belarusian capital of Minsk right after her meeting with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, a source in the Belarusian state administration told Sputnik on Friday

Zourabichvili arrived in Minsk on Thursday. Apart from meeting with Lukashenko, she was expected to hold talks with Belarusian Prime Minister Sergei Rumas and attend the opening ceremony of the European Games multi-sport event, scheduled for Friday.

"The Georgian president plans to complete her visit earlier than scheduled.

Meanwhile, her meeting with President Lukashenko, scheduled for Friday, will be held, although a little bit earlier than it was planned," the source said.

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi faced violent rallies on Thursday, with protesters calling on the government and the parliament speaker to step down. The rallies were initially sparked by participation of Russian delegates in the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. The opposition called on supporters to continue rallying later on Friday.

