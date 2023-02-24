UrduPoint.com

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili Disappointed By Absence Of Invitation To Visit Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 24, 2023 | 07:26 PM

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili Disappointed by Absence of Invitation to Visit Ukraine

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said that she was ready to pay an official visit to Ukraine on Friday to mark the one-year milestone since the start of the Russian special military operation, but did not receive an appropriate invitation

"On behalf of the society and personally as the president of this country, throughout the year, in all possible places and formats, I expressed Georgia's unwavering support for Ukraine, and I will continue to do so. I believe that if not the Georgian government, then the president of Georgia was supposed to be in Kiev today. I expressed my readiness for this in a timely manner, but, unfortunately, I did not receive an invitation," Zourabichvili said in a statement published by her office.

The president stated that the invitation was received by the Georgian parliament, but despite this, an official delegation did not go to Ukraine.

"I regret that as a result of this, we are represented in Kiev only by the opposition, although I am still glad that they are there," Zourabichvili added.

Representatives of the Georgian government have repeatedly said that members of the Ukrainian leadership continue to try to drag Tbilisi into the conflict with Russia. The Ukrainian side, in turn, accuses Georgia of refusing to provide military assistance. Tbilisi regarded Kiev's request to supply military equipment as a desire to open a second front in Georgia against Russia.

