Georgian President Says She Will Never Pardon Saakashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said she would not pardon former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who had been detained earlier in the day.

On Friday, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said that Saakashvili had been detained in Georgia.

"All are equal before the law.

Many ask whether President Saakashvili will be pardoned, there is one answer, simple and final ” no, never," Zourabichvili said at a briefing.

According to Zourabichvili, the foremer president arrived in Georgia to destabilize it. The president added that she would not pardon Saakashvili in order to "be honest with the people who have suffered from his regime."