Georgian President Signs Bill On Constitutional Amendments To Electoral System

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 11:40 PM

Georgian President Signs Bill on Constitutional Amendments to Electoral System

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said on Monday she had signed the legislation on introducing constitutional amendments that will see the upcoming parliamentary election held under new rules.

Earlier in the day, the Georgian parliament adopted a bill on constitutional amendments to change the ratio of lawmakers electable via a proportional system and a majoritarian vote from 77-73, respectively, to 120-30.

"I have signed the constitutional amendments that a new step on Georgia's democratic path. I would like to thank the parliament and all its members who have supported the amendments, as well as all those who have not. I am sure that in actuality everyone supports the changes.

It is a serious step toward progress, democracy and stability," Zourabichvili said in an address, broadcast on national television.

The failure of the parliament to approve proportional elections last year triggered the Georgian opposition to unite and stage continuous protests. Multiple rounds of negotiations with the ruling government resulted in a consensus reached in March of this year. The new system will have 120 parliaments seats determined in a proportional election system and the remaining 30 via majoritarian elections with a threshold of 1 percent to enter and of 40 percent to form a government.

Georgia is scheduled to hold a general vote in the fall.

