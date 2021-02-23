Georgian President Signs Decree to Appoint Garibashvili As Prime Minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili signed a decree to appoint Irakli Garibashvili as prime minister, according to a document published on the presidential website.

Former Defense Minister Garibashvili became prime minister for the second time. His candidacy was nominated by the ruling Georgian Dream party.

The post of the head of government became vacant after Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced his resignation last week due to disagreements with team members over opposition leader Nika Melia, whom the court ordered to arrest for failing to pay bail. Gakharia said the detention of the opposition figure could have caused an escalation of the already tense political situation in the country.

"In accordance with paragraph 5 of Article 56 of the Georgian Constitution, appoint Irakli Garibashvili as prime minister of Georgia," the document says.