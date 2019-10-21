UrduPoint.com
Georgian President Zourabichvili Hopes To Seal Free Trade Agreement With Japan

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 11:15 PM

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said that she was eager to sign a free trade agreement with Japan in the future in her interview with Kyodo News on Monday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2019) Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili said that she was eager to sign a free trade agreement with Japan in the future in her interview with Kyodo news on Monday.

The president arrived in Japan to attend the enthronement ceremony for Emperor Naruhito on Tuesday.

"Georgia has been developing in a constant manner in recent years, and we have now quite a promising situation between (the European Union) and Asia because we have a free trade agreement with the EU and we also have one with China and pretty soon with India," she said.

According to the president, the country's location provides a number of business opportunities.

"So we are located as a hub between those two worlds and we hope to also have a free trade agreement developed with Japan," she added.

Naruhito became emperor on May 1, shortly after his father, Emperor Akihito, 85, abdicated due to his age and deteriorating health, in favor of his son in late April. The second part of the enthronement ceremony featuring foreign guests is scheduled for October 22.

