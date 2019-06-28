UrduPoint.com
Georgian Prime Minister Accuses Saakashvili's Party Of Stirring Recent Protests In Country

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 28th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

Georgian Prime Minister Accuses Saakashvili's Party of Stirring Recent Protests in Country

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze accused on Thursday United National Movement, an opposition political party of former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili, of fueling the recent protests in the country.

Protests in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi erupted on June 20 over a Russian delegation's participation in a session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Demonstrators tried to storm the parliament building where the Russian representatives were located.

"Mikheil Saakashvili and his party should bear responsibility for what happened that night [when protests erupted].

[They] used the protests for their provocative purposes," the prime minister told reporters.

Bakhtadze added that Saakashvili and his "aggressive team" were to blame for the unrest and its consequences for the country.

Saakashvili became Georgia's president after the so-called Rose Revolution in 2004. However, after serving two terms and successfully applying for the third term, he left the country. Georgian government launched an investigation against him. The politician is wanted in his home country on various criminal charges on the abuse of power.

