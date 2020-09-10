UrduPoint.com
Georgian Prime Minister Announces Beginning Of Second Wave Of COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 08:28 PM

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced on Thursday the beginning of a second wave of COVID-19 in the country but added that the situation is under the government's control

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced on Thursday the beginning of a second wave of COVID-19 in the country but added that the situation is under the government's control.

On Thursday, the Georgian health authorities recorded a record-high daily increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in the country, which totaled 57.

"The 57 cases confirmed today and yesterday's 44 cases directly indicate that the epidemiological situation in the country is gradually changing. As we thought about the second wave, in fact, this process has begun. We assumed it would be in autumn, and this process begins in autumn. The main thing is that there is no reason to panic, since we completely control of the situation," Gakharia said at a government meeting.

Georgia has confirmed a total of 1,830 cases of the infection since the start of the pandemic and 19 fatalities.

