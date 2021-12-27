Georgian Prime Minister Appoints New Head of Health Ministry

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has appointed Zurab Azarashvili from the Georgian Dream ruling party as the country's new health minister

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has appointed Zurab Azarashvili from the Georgian Dream ruling party as the country's new health minister.

Azarashvili succeeded Ekaterine Tikaradze, who resigned from the position on December 9.

"Thanks to the prime minister for the vote of great confidence. This is a great responsibility for me.

I am sure that with your support and the support of the government team we will be able to achieve tangible and significant short-term success," Azarashvili said during a briefing with the prime minister.

Garibashvili praised the new health minister, noting his extensive knowledge and high credentials, including a master's degree in business administration and considerable experience in financial management.