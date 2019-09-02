UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Prime Minister Bakhtadze Announces Resignation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 02:48 PM

Georgian Prime Minister Bakhtadze Announces Resignation

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced on Monday his resignation

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced on Monday his resignation.

"The development framework has been created ... and therefore I have decided to resign as I believe I have accomplished my mission at this stage," Bakhtadze wrote on Facebook.

Under the Georgian legislation, the government steps down when the prime minister resigns. Ministers will continue fulfilling their duties until the parliament approves the composition of a new cabinet.

Bakhtadze is the fourth Georgian prime minister who resigned since 2012.

Under the new Georgian constitution, within two weeks after the prime minister's resignation, the national parliament has to express its confidence in the new candidate for the position, their composition of the cabinet and governmental program. The party that has secured most votes in the parliamentary elections has the right to put forward a candidate. In this case, this is the ruling party, Georgian Dream. A majority of lawmakers' votes is needed to approve the composition of a new government.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Facebook Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Mr Matloob Ahmedclinches Title Of 24th Chief Of Th ..

8 minutes ago

Gazprom's Gas Export to Non-CIS Countries Decrease ..

11 seconds ago

Two killed in separate road accidents in Faisalaba ..

13 seconds ago

Two women among four commit suicide in Faisalabad ..

16 seconds ago

WHO Expresses Concern Over Recent Attacks on Medic ..

18 seconds ago

Turkey's GDP nearly at $ 175B in Q2

21 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.