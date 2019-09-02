Georgian Prime Minister Bakhtadze Announces Resignation

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced on Monday his resignation

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze announced on Monday his resignation.

"The development framework has been created ... and therefore I have decided to resign as I believe I have accomplished my mission at this stage," Bakhtadze wrote on Facebook.

Under the Georgian legislation, the government steps down when the prime minister resigns. Ministers will continue fulfilling their duties until the parliament approves the composition of a new cabinet.

Bakhtadze is the fourth Georgian prime minister who resigned since 2012.

Under the new Georgian constitution, within two weeks after the prime minister's resignation, the national parliament has to express its confidence in the new candidate for the position, their composition of the cabinet and governmental program. The party that has secured most votes in the parliamentary elections has the right to put forward a candidate. In this case, this is the ruling party, Georgian Dream. A majority of lawmakers' votes is needed to approve the composition of a new government.