Georgian Prime Minister Calls On President To Declare State Of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 04:02 PM

Georgian Prime Minister Calls on President to Declare State of Emergency Over Coronavirus

Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Saturday called on the country's president to declare a state of emergency for a month due to the spread of the coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2020) Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Saturday called on the country's president to declare a state of emergency for a month due to the spread of the coronavirus.

"We call on Georgian President [Salome Zurabishvili] to declare a state of emergency for a month," the prime minister said at a briefing.

The decision was made at a regular meeting of the government coordination group on the disease. The president is yet to approve the government's decision.

Georgia gas so far confirmed 47 cases of the disease on its soil. One patient has recovered.

