Georgian Prime Minister Confirms He Has Coronavirus

Tue 06th April 2021 | 01:57 PM

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili confirmed on Tuesday that he has coronavirus

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili confirmed on Tuesday that he has coronavirus.

"After undergoing a test, it is confirmed that I have coronavirus. I feel good, I am in self-isolation and I continue to work remotely," Garibashvili wrote on Facebook.

