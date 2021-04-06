Georgian Prime Minister Confirms He Has Coronavirus
Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili confirmed on Tuesday that he has coronavirus
TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili confirmed on Tuesday that he has coronavirus.
"After undergoing a test, it is confirmed that I have coronavirus. I feel good, I am in self-isolation and I continue to work remotely," Garibashvili wrote on Facebook.