Georgian Prime Minister Contracts COVID-19 - Government Press Office

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has tested positive for the coronavirus, the government press office said on Monday.

Last week, Gakharia said that he self-isolated due to contact with a coronavirus-positive person. Soon afterward, the government confirmed that several security guards of the prime minister have contracted COVID-19.

"As a result of testing, it is confirmed that the prime minister is infected with the coronavirus. Giorgi Gakharia feels good and continues treatment at home," the press office said in a statement.

Moreover, Natia Mezrishvili, the head of the Government Administration, wrote on her Facebook page that she also tested positive for COVID-19.

In addition, Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava went into self-isolation after contact with a coronavirus-positive employee, the Economy Ministry said earlier on Monday.

To date, Georgia has so far confirmed over 42,500 COVID-19 cases, including 26,800 recoveries and 342 deaths.