UrduPoint.com

Georgian Prime Minister Dismisses Fuel Protests As Provocation

Sumaira FH Published March 28, 2022 | 07:06 PM

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili urged the nation on Monday to avoid going to protests in the oil and gas importing country after fuel prices soared in the past few weeks

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili urged the nation on Monday to avoid going to protests in the oil and gas importing country after fuel prices soared in the past few weeks.

"We are an import-dependent country.

I again call on our citizens not to fall for these provocations," he said during a government meeting.

Drivers took to the streets across Georgia over the weekend to protest a 12% hike in fuel prices that followed the flare-up in Ukraine. The Georgian government attributed the rise to turbulence on the global energy market and the volatility of Currency exchange rates.

