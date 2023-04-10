(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2023) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Monday that he was surprised by the US's decision to impose sanctions on four members of Georgia's High Council of Justice.

On April 5, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that four Georgian judges - Mikheil Chinchaladze, Levan Murusidze, Irakli Shengelia and Valerian Tsertsvadze - and they immediate family members had been barred from traveling to the United States due to their alleged involvement in "significant corruption."

"That was a surprise for us. I have never heard that there had been any issues. If anyone has facts, we are always ready to hear them. We cannot allow any interference in the sovereign court of a sovereign country ... It is unacceptable to make decisions that give the impression of such an interference," Garibashvili told reporters after a meeting with the members of the High Council of Justice.

He pointed out that the government is doing its best to maximally strengthen the independence of the country's courts.

The prime minister said that he is proud of the Georgian justice system and of each of the judges who serve the country to protect its sovereignty and national policy.

"As the head of the government and representative of the ruling party I fully support all the judges. During our time in power, courts have become independent and free of any influences, from the inside of the country or from any other countries. We will do our best to protect the independence of our courts and their freedom from all interference and pressure," he added.

From March 6-10, mass protests occurred in Georgia against a proposed law on foreign agents. On March 7, the Georgian parliament passed a bill in first reading requiring mandatory registration for entities receiving funding from abroad, which caused mass protests over the following two days. The police dispersed the demonstrations using tear gas and water cannons and carried out 133 detentions. The parliament voted against the bill at the second reading on March 10.