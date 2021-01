Georgian Prime Minister Gakharia Appoints Two Deputy Prime Ministers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Thursday appointed Infrastructure Minister Maya Tskitishvili and Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani as deputy prime ministers.

Tskitishvili was appointed as the first deputy prime minister.

"The country is economically ready to submit ... an application for full membership in the European Union by 2024. This requires well-coordinated work.

Therefore, today I would like to introduce you to First Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs Maya Tskitishvili," Gakharia said at a government meeting.

The prime minister also said that Zalkaliani "will become another deputy prime minister of the Georgian government" as Tbilisi needs to strengthen bilateral relations with strategic partners and continue the path of integration into multilateral structures.

The updated composition of the government headed by Gakharia was approved in late 2020.