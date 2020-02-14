UrduPoint.com
Georgian Prime Minister Has No Meeting Planned With Lavrov In Munich - Press Service

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia is not planning to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference this weekend, the Georgian prime minister's press office said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Khatia Dekanoidze, a member of Georgia's main opposition United National Movement, said that the politicians might meet in Munich to discuss security guarantees for a possible Russian delegation for a meeting of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe that Tbilisi will host in mid-May.

"The distributed information does not comply with reality. Such a meeting [between Gakharia and Lavrov] is not planned," the press service said.

Relations between Georgia and Russia were put to the test last summer when protests broke out in Tbilisi after a Russian lawmaker offended Georgian politicians with a controversial action in the nation's parliament.

The Georgian opposition has since called for banning Lavrov, who traditionally represents the country at committee sessions, from the talks. Russia has meanwhile raised concerns over possible provocations at the ministerial meeting.

