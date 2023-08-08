Georgian Prime Minister Hopes for Peaceful Reunification With Abkhazia, South Ossetia

(@FahadShabbir)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2023) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said on Tuesday that he hoped his country would peacefully reunite with its breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.

August 8, 2023, marks the 15th anniversary of the beginning of the military conflict over Georgia's breakaway republic of South Ossetia.

"I believe that our country will be reunited with a peaceful and right policy. We are doing everything to preserve peace and stability," Garibashvili told reporters at the military cemetery Mukhatgverdi near Tbilisi, the gravesite of Georgian soldiers killed in August 2008.

Garibashvili added that the then-government, unlike his office, were not concerned about the Georgian state and its people.

After days of escalating skirmishes in the region, Georgian ground troops entered the capital of the breakaway South Ossetia in the early hours of August 8, 2008, after an artillery assault. Russia deployed its forces and routed Georgian troops within five days. Several weeks after, Russia recognized the independence of South Ossetia and Abkhazia from Georgia. Subsequently, the two republics were also recognized by Venezuela, Nicaragua, Nauru, and Syria. Georgia does not recognize the independence of its breakaway regions.