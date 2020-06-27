Georgian Prime Minister Lauds 'Critically Important' Strategic Ties With US

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Friday praised the progress in his country's relationship with the United States, which he described as "critically important."

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Friday praised the progress in his country's relationship with the United States, which he described as "critically important."

"Strategic partnership with the US is progressing in all spheres and it is critically important," Gakharia said in an annual report to parliament.

He thanked the US for helping his government cope with the coronavirus outbreak and singled out the US-funded Lugar infectious diseases lab near the capital of Tbilisi for its contribution.

The US has been bolstering its ties with the former Soviet republic in recent years. Congress passed a bipartisan Georgia Support Act last year, promising it $132 million in funding in 2020.

The prime minister suggested that the US could propel their relationship forward by giving his country preferential trade treatment. He admitted that aspect of bilateral ties required a careful approach.