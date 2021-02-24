Georgian Prime Minister Lifts All Coronavirus Restrictions Apart From Curfew

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who was appointed earlier this week, announced on Wednesday lifting all the coronavirus-related restrictions apart from the nationwide curfew that remains in place between 21:00 and 05:00 local time (17:00-01:00 GMT).

"Restaurants will resume operation in enclosed spaces, apart from the weekend. This will happen [in the resort town of] Batumi on March 1 and in the remaining part of Georgia on March 8," Garibashvili said at a briefing.

Hotels in ski resort towns will reopen already on Thursday; and interurban transport will resume operation on Thursday as well; kindergartens and universities will reopen on March 1; shopping malls and markets, currently operating only during weekends, will resume operation throughout the week on March 8; sports center and theaters will resume operation on March 15.

The curfew remains in place, as well as quarantine restrictions at the land border, the prime minister continued.