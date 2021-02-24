UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Prime Minister Lifts All Coronavirus Restrictions Apart From Curfew

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 seconds ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:12 PM

Georgian Prime Minister Lifts All Coronavirus Restrictions Apart From Curfew

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who was appointed earlier this week, announced on Wednesday lifting all the coronavirus-related restrictions apart from the nationwide curfew that remains in place between 21:00 and 05:00 local time (17:00-01:00 GMT)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who was appointed earlier this week, announced on Wednesday lifting all the coronavirus-related restrictions apart from the nationwide curfew that remains in place between 21:00 and 05:00 local time (17:00-01:00 GMT).

"Restaurants will resume operation in enclosed spaces, apart from the weekend. This will happen [in the resort town of] Batumi on March 1 and in the remaining part of Georgia on March 8," Garibashvili said at a briefing.

Hotels in ski resort towns will reopen already on Thursday; and interurban transport will resume operation on Thursday as well; kindergartens and universities will reopen on March 1; shopping malls and markets, currently operating only during weekends, will resume operation throughout the week on March 8; sports center and theaters will resume operation on March 15.

The curfew remains in place, as well as quarantine restrictions at the land border, the prime minister continued.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Sports Batumi Georgia March Border Market All From

Recent Stories

Rolling closures on select roads this Friday for 1 ..

3 minutes ago

Amnesty strips Navalny of 'prisoner of conscience' ..

4 minutes ago

Khuli Kachehri for traders' community held at Gorg ..

4 minutes ago

Japanese Prime Minister Will Decide on Friday Whet ..

4 minutes ago

Balochistan govt organises workshop for agricultur ..

4 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid receives letter from Emir of K ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.