Georgian Prime Minister Might Step Down Over Party's Poor Showing in Elections - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, who has been in office since February, may step down over the poor performance of the ruling Georgian Dream party in the municipal elections, national Pirveli tv broadcaster reported on Thursday, citing a party source.

Municipal elections were held in Georgia on October 2 to choose mayors and lawmakers in cities and districts across the country. Most cities, including the capital of Tbilisi, will hold second round of elections as none of the mayoral candidates gathered sufficient number of votes in the first round to avoid a runoff.

The Georgian Dream blames its regional failures on Garibashvili, the source said, adding that the situation was exacerbated by a scandal around the return and consequent jailing of the country's former president and United National Movement founder, Mikheil Saakashvili.

Infrastructure Minister Irakli Karseladze might replace Garibashvili as prime minster, according to the source's information, Pirveli TV said.

Georgian officials deny such reports, claiming that the party has not discussed the issue.

