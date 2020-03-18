Georgian Prime Minister Rejects Possibility of Trade Restrictions Due to Coronavirus

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia rejected the possibility of imposing restrictions on trade because of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

"In terms of goods transportation, we and our neighboring states say that, on the contrary, it is necessary to simplify the rules of trade," Gakharia said on Georgian television station Rustavi 2.

"We are doing everything for our state, also proceeding from the interests of our neighboring states, to create simpler conditions in order to facilitate the logistics flow of transport and first of all those commodities and goods, the shortage of which could theoretically arise either in Georgia or in neighboring countries," he said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic. More than 179,000 people in over 150 countries have gotten infected, most have recovered, over 7,400 people have died. In Georgia, 34 cases of infection with COVID-19 have been registered. The country's authorities daily introduce various restrictions to prevent the disease spread.