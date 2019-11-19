UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Prime Minister Says Crackdown On Protest In Front Of Parliament Lawful

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 07:25 PM

Georgian Prime Minister Says Crackdown on Protest in Front of Parliament Lawful

Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Tuesday said that the city's special forces were in the right when they dispersed the opposition protest in front of parliament in Tbilisi on Monday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Tuesday said that the city's special forces were in the right when they dispersed the opposition protest in front of parliament in Tbilisi on Monday.

On Monday, riot police in Tbilisi used a water cannon to disperse a rally of opposition supporters who blocked the entrances to the parliament building.

"Freedom of speech is guaranteed in our country ... but then several irresponsible politicians called on citizens to block roads and set up barricades, and then to block the [entrance to the] parliament building. During the night, the operation of the parliament was in question � the main state institution did not work for half the day. The protesters basically attacked the lawmakers elected by the people.

In this case, the police and the government made a decision they were entitled to," Gakharia told reporters.

The prime minister added that police would respond the same if the protests continued with their disruptive actions.

The demonstrations began last week after lawmakers failed to pass legislative amendments that would have changed the voting system from a mixed to a proportional one in which parties won seats based on the number of votes received.

The next general election in Georgia is scheduled for October 2020 and is set to take place under the mixed system. The protesters are demanding a snap vote and the appointment of a transitional government, which the ruling Georgian Dream party has refused to grant.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Water Parliament Vote Tbilisi Same Georgia October 2020 From Government Election 2018 Opposition

Recent Stories

CAC Pakistan Exhibition from today at Expo Center ..

1 minute ago

President urges joint efforts for safe, secure Pak ..

1 minute ago

Efforts underway to make city clean & green

1 minute ago

Australia take steps to return to Pakistan for Tes ..

1 minute ago

PM to go on official visit of three countries

59 minutes ago

Vegetable prices likely to decrease in December

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.