Georgian Prime Minister Says Crackdown on Protest in Front of Parliament Lawful

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2019) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia on Tuesday said that the city's special forces were in the right when they dispersed the opposition protest in front of parliament in Tbilisi on Monday.

On Monday, riot police in Tbilisi used a water cannon to disperse a rally of opposition supporters who blocked the entrances to the parliament building.

"Freedom of speech is guaranteed in our country ... but then several irresponsible politicians called on citizens to block roads and set up barricades, and then to block the [entrance to the] parliament building. During the night, the operation of the parliament was in question � the main state institution did not work for half the day. The protesters basically attacked the lawmakers elected by the people.

In this case, the police and the government made a decision they were entitled to," Gakharia told reporters.

The prime minister added that police would respond the same if the protests continued with their disruptive actions.

The demonstrations began last week after lawmakers failed to pass legislative amendments that would have changed the voting system from a mixed to a proportional one in which parties won seats based on the number of votes received.

The next general election in Georgia is scheduled for October 2020 and is set to take place under the mixed system. The protesters are demanding a snap vote and the appointment of a transitional government, which the ruling Georgian Dream party has refused to grant.