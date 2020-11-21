UrduPoint.com
Georgian Prime Minister Says Dialogue With Opposition Necessary

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 11:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said on Saturday that it is imperative to speak with the opposition and to "take responsibility" as part of building a democratic European state.

Gakharia was speaking to reporters at a polling station in Tbilisi where he was one of the first public official to cast a vote in the runoff to the contentious October 30 parliamentary elections.

"Whatever the difference between us, we must learn to talk, learn to take responsibility and work together. This is an assignment from our electorate, and along with that, a European, democratic state is being built," the Prime Minister said to reporters.

The political landscape in the south Caucasian nation has been in turmoil since the parliamentary election, which took place under a newly reformed system, was disputed by the opposition and resulted in demonstrations.

The new electoral system, which itself was amended to the constitution following months of protests, introduced a mixed electoral system whereby 120 of the 150 seats in parliament are elected via a proportional system while the remaining 30 are allocated to party lists through a majoritarian system.

Georgians on Saturday head to the polls to vote in 16 runoffs in the second system despite ongoing calls from the opposition to scrap the election results altogether.

