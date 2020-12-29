UrduPoint.com
Georgian Prime Minister Says Lifting Of COVID-19 Restrictions Possible In February

Tue 29th December 2020

Georgian Prime Minister Says Lifting of COVID-19 Restrictions Possible in February

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia said that the easing of some restrictions aimed at curbing COVID-19 is possible from the beginning of February.

"The real easing of restrictions can be considered from February 1," Gakharia said on Tuesday.

The prime minister said that lifting restrictions before February might affect the epidemiological situation in the country.

In November, new nationwide measures to curb the coronavirus pandemic entered into force in Georgia, amid the increase in COVID-19 cases. Under the new restrictions, operation of restaurants, public transport, shopping malls, markets and gyms will be suspended until January 15.

Only grocery stores, pharmacies, banks, hospitals and beauty salons will work.

Some restrictions will be relaxed during Christmas holidays. In particular, on New Year's Eve, the night curfew, which was introduced in largest cities on November 9, will be lifted. In addition, all shopping centers and markets will operate throughout Georgia from December 24 to January 2, and the work of urban and intercity public transport will be restored.

To date, the country has confirmed 224,155 COVID-19 cases, with a death toll of 2,443, according to the national coronavirus prevention center.

