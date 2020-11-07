UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Prime Minister Says Open To Talks With Opposition Amid Post-Election Protests

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 07th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Georgian Prime Minister Says Open to Talks With Opposition Amid Post-Election Protests

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has confirmed his readiness to hold talks with the opposition that refuses to take over its parliamentary seats, citing distrust in the recent election results.

"When a part of the Georgian electorate supported nine political parties and gave them a mandate, we thereby were instructed to sit down and work together to solve the problems of the population ...

Therefore, any types of negotiations, especially today, amid the pandemic, economic crisis and possible political crisis, are mandatory, and we are always open and ready for such conversations," Gakharia said live on the Imedi channel.

Protests in Georgia continue for a six consecutive day as the opposition demands new parliamentary elections, rejecting the legitimacy of the October 31 vote, which saw the ruling Georgian Dream party win over 48 percent. A large-scale protest is scheduled for Sunday.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Protest Vote Georgia October Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on death of S ..

16 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan inquires after Shujaat H ..

2 hours ago

November 6,1947 remains as a blot on humanity: Pre ..

2 hours ago

Chief of Army Staff thanks mountaineer Vanessa O'B ..

3 hours ago

Prime Minister takes strict notice of top vacant p ..

3 hours ago

NCOC issues new guidelines to curb second wave of ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.