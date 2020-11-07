Georgian Prime Minister Says Open to Talks With Opposition Amid Post-Election Protests

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2020) Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia has confirmed his readiness to hold talks with the opposition that refuses to take over its parliamentary seats, citing distrust in the recent election results.

"When a part of the Georgian electorate supported nine political parties and gave them a mandate, we thereby were instructed to sit down and work together to solve the problems of the population ...

Therefore, any types of negotiations, especially today, amid the pandemic, economic crisis and possible political crisis, are mandatory, and we are always open and ready for such conversations," Gakharia said live on the Imedi channel.

Protests in Georgia continue for a six consecutive day as the opposition demands new parliamentary elections, rejecting the legitimacy of the October 31 vote, which saw the ruling Georgian Dream party win over 48 percent. A large-scale protest is scheduled for Sunday.