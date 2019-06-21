UrduPoint.com
Georgian Prime Minister Says Opposition Trying To Destabilize Situation In Country

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 01:20 AM

Georgian Prime Minister Says Opposition Trying to Destabilize Situation in Country

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze welcomed on Thursday the "justified public protest" over the incident in the parliament building involving the Russian delegation, but stressed that the opposition was trying to politicize the protests and destabilize the situation.

Earlier on Thursday, Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy as President of the assembly Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament.

The session was interrupted, then the building was assaulted by radicals. Gavrilov later told Sputnik that water was splashed over him.

"This picture [involving the Russian lawmaker] provoked the reaction of every citizen, and I agree with this protest. It was a justified protest, but what is happening in the last two hours is violence ... The United National Movement is trying to destabilize the situation in the country," Bakhtadze told reporters.

