Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said Tuesday that he welcomes the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin not to impose sanctions on Georgia amid growing tensions between Moscow and Tbilisi

Russia's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, adopted a statement at a plenary meeting earlier in the day in which the lawmakers recommended the Russian government to consider applying special economic measures with respect to Georgia and submit the relevant proposals to the president. However, Putin did not support the idea of imposing sanctions on Georgia.

"Of course, this decision is good and welcome. My personal position is that there should be no barriers between nations," Bakhtadze told reporters in Tbilisi.