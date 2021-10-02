Georgian Prime Minister Thanks Ukraine for Help in Saakashvili Case

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili thanked Ukraine on Saturday for cooperation on the case against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili thanked Ukraine on Saturday for cooperation on the case against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

"I am grateful to Ukraine for the fruitful relationship we had recently, our fruitful cooperation on the extradition of (former Georgian paramilitary chief) Megiz Kardava and now on the case of Mikheil Saakashvili," he told reporters.

Saakashvili's Georgian lawyer Beka Basilaia told Sputnik that two lawsuits had been filed against his defendant with a Georgian court.

"Two cases were tried and we challenged them in the European court, and two other cases are being tried but we don't know the date of the hearing yet," he said.