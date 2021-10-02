UrduPoint.com

Georgian Prime Minister Thanks Ukraine For Help In Saakashvili Case

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sat 02nd October 2021 | 01:19 PM

Georgian Prime Minister Thanks Ukraine for Help in Saakashvili Case

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili thanked Ukraine on Saturday for cooperation on the case against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili thanked Ukraine on Saturday for cooperation on the case against former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili.

"I am grateful to Ukraine for the fruitful relationship we had recently, our fruitful cooperation on the extradition of (former Georgian paramilitary chief) Megiz Kardava and now on the case of Mikheil Saakashvili," he told reporters.

Saakashvili's Georgian lawyer Beka Basilaia told Sputnik that two lawsuits had been filed against his defendant with a Georgian court.

"Two cases were tried and we challenged them in the European court, and two other cases are being tried but we don't know the date of the hearing yet," he said.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister Ukraine Court

Recent Stories

Man injured his ex-wife on adultery accusation

Man injured his ex-wife on adultery accusation

7 minutes ago
 Huawei Reveals Stroke Study and Heart Study with T ..

Huawei Reveals Stroke Study and Heart Study with Top International Institutions

21 minutes ago
 Two held with narcotics in sargodha

Two held with narcotics in sargodha

16 minutes ago
 Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili's Lawyer Rules O ..

Ex-Georgian President Saakashvili's Lawyer Rules Out Extradition to Ukraine

25 minutes ago
 Woman crushed death, another injured in road misha ..

Woman crushed death, another injured in road mishap

37 minutes ago
 FESCO issues power shutdown notice

FESCO issues power shutdown notice

37 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.