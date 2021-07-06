UrduPoint.com
Georgian Prime Minister Vows To Punish All Who Attacked Reporters At Anti-LGBT Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 08:01 PM

Georgian Prime Minister Vows to Punish All Who Attacked Reporters at Anti-LGBT Rally

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has condemned the aggressive actions of opponents of an LGBT+ march in Tbilisi and promised to punish all those involved in the violence, which left over 50 journalists injured

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has condemned the aggressive actions of opponents of an LGBT+ march in Tbilisi and promised to punish all those involved in the violence, which left over 50 journalists injured.

"The violence that we saw yesterday is unacceptable for me, and I want to openly condemn this. All this is categorically unacceptable. Violence against journalists is categorically unacceptable. The police are actively working to identify all persons, and everyone will be punished accordingly," the prime minister told reporters on Tuesday.

On July 1, LGBT-community members started "Pride Week" in Tbilisi, during which they have held several events and planned the final "Pride March" on Monday at 14:00 GMT. A counter-protest blocked central Rustaveli Avenue, however, with demonstrators throwing bottles and sticks at opposition tv channels' journalists and cameramen. The march was canceled.

According to the interior ministry, 55 people, including 53 media representatives, were attacked during the counter-rally. The police detained eight people for various violations, while three were detained on charges of assaulting journalists.

