Muhammad Irfan Published May 11, 2023 | 09:38 PM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2023) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Thursday welcomed Russia's decision to cancel the visa regime with the country and resume direct flights between the two nations, saying that it would simplify life for citizens and business activities.

"All decisions that make life, movement and business activities easier for our citizens, are considered positive and welcome," Garibashvili told reporters.

On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin lifted a ban on Russian airlines flying directly to Georgia. In a separate decree, the Russian leader also canceled the visa regime for Georgian citizens, with the exception of those going to work in Russia, starting May 15.

Georgian Deputy Economic Minister Mariam Kvrivishvili said later in the day that the country would allow airlines not under Western sanctions to conduct direct flights to Russia, but Tbilisi had not yet received any notifications from Moscow about the resumption of flights.

At the same time, the visa waiver was harshly criticized by Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili, who called the move a provocation.

