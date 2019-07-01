UrduPoint.com
Georgian Prime Minister's Envoy Abashidze Plans To Meet With Russia's Karasin In September

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 02:30 PM

Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze told Russia's Echo of Moscow radio station on Monday that he planned to hold the next meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin in September

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Georgian Prime Minister's Special Representative for Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze told Russia's Echo of Moscow radio station on Monday that he planned to hold the next meeting with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin in September.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on June 25 that while there were no plans to hold an urgent meeting between Abashidze and Karasin, Russia would be ready to consider holding it if Georgia put forward such a request.

"We met just recently, on June 13, and we plan to hold our next meeting in September ... There are no problems with communication. As for an urgent meeting, we have not discussed this, there are no such plans. In principle, I do not rule out [that we could hold an urgent meeting] if it is necessary," Abashidze said.

