(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Georgian Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday issued a ruling on the accusation of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the state border

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Georgian Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday issued a ruling on the accusation of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the state border.

"The Georgian Prosecutor's Office, on the fact of illegal border crossing by Mikheil Saakashvili, issued a decision on the first part of Article 344 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, legal procedures are underway to bring charges," the office said in a statement.

The crime is punishable by a fine or by three to five years in jail.