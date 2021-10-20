UrduPoint.com

Georgian Prosecutor's Office Issues Ruling On Saakashvili's Illegal Border Crossing

Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:59 PM

The Georgian Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday issued a ruling on the accusation of jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili of illegal crossing of the state border

"The Georgian Prosecutor's Office, on the fact of illegal border crossing by Mikheil Saakashvili, issued a decision on the first part of Article 344 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, legal procedures are underway to bring charges," the office said in a statement.

The crime is punishable by a fine or by three to five years in jail.

