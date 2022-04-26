UrduPoint.com

Georgian Ruling Party Dismisses Bid To Label Bucha Killings As 'Genocide'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 07:34 PM

The chairman of the Georgian ruling party said on Tuesday that Georgian Dream would not describe the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as an act of genocide, brushing aside a proposal sponsored by the opposition party

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The chairman of the Georgian ruling party said on Tuesday that Georgian Dream would not describe the killings of civilians in the Ukrainian town of Bucha as an act of genocide, brushing aside a proposal sponsored by the opposition party.

The United National Movement, an opposition party founded by Mikheil Saakashvili, the former Georgian president and former governor of Odesa region in Ukraine, earlier submitted a motion seeking to recognize events in Bucha suburb township near Kiev as genocide.

"We said we would not consider any resolution on foreign policy if it is submitted by the United National Movement because all its initiatives are intended to open a second front in Georgia," Georgia Dream chairman Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters.

Ukraine accuses Russia of committing war crimes in Bucha, where dozens of dead civilians were found after the withdrawal of Russian forces. The Russian Defense Ministry rejected the claim as a provocation. It said no civilians had been hurt while Russian troops were in control of the town and blamed Ukrainian artillery forces for pummeling residential areas.

