UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Ruling Party Leader Talakvadze May Become New Parliament Speaker - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 07:54 PM

Georgian Ruling Party Leader Talakvadze May Become New Parliament Speaker - Reports

The leader of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, Archil Talakvadze, could become the new parliament speaker to replace Irakli Kobakhidze, who resigned earlier in the day amid protests in Tbilisi, Russia's Channel One said on Friday, citing sources

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The leader of Georgia's ruling Georgian Dream party, Archil Talakvadze, could become the new parliament speaker to replace Irakli Kobakhidze, who resigned earlier in the day amid protests in Tbilisi, Russia's Channel One said on Friday, citing sources.

Rallies in the Georgian capital broke out on Thursday after Russian lawmaker Sergei Gavrilov addressed an interparliamentary assembly of Orthodox states from the speaker's seat. Over 10,000 people gathered in front of the parliament building to protest against participation of the Russian delegation. Protesters tried to storm the parliament building, prompting riot police to step in.

The Georgian Health Ministry estimates that 240 people have been injured in the clashes.

The Russian delegation left Georgia shortly after the rallies started, but protesters have continued to demand that Kobakhidze as well as the law enforcement and intelligence chiefs step down.

The Kremlin has already condemned the events in Tbilisi as "nothing more than a Russophobic provocation" and voiced extreme concern over "aggressive manifestations against Russian citizens."

The two countries have had strained ties over their 5-day war in 2008, which resulted in two breakaway Georgian republics being recognized by Russia.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Storm Protest Police Russia Parliament Tbilisi Georgia From

Recent Stories

Malaysian parliament likely to have Kashmir Parlia ..

15 seconds ago

HIV prevalence survey to begin from July in prison ..

2 minutes ago

All temporary labour employees to be regularized, ..

2 minutes ago

LCPR organizes first moot on Afghanistan in Bhurba ..

2 minutes ago

Effective security measures to be ensured during v ..

2 minutes ago

Dy Speaker KP PA annoyed over absence of administr ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.