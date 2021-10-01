UrduPoint.com

Georgian Ruling Party Says Saakashvili Still In Ukraine

Georgian Ruling Party Says Saakashvili Still in Ukraine

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2021) Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili has not arrived in the Georgian city of Batumi or even left Ukraine, Mamuka Mdinaradze, the executive secretary of the ruling Georgian Dream party, said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Saakashvili, who is wanted in Georgia on criminal charges, circulated a video message in which he announced that he had arrived in Batumi. The video was filmed at night, the sea and buildings similar to those in Batumi can be seen in the background. Saakashvili stated that he would be in Tbilisi from October 2-3 and urged people to gather at the Freedom Square in the city center.

"You cannot be serious about this. Did you really believe it? ... We have specific information that this citizen have never left Ukraine. He is hiding there in order to create an illusion of his presence in Georgia. We have information that these videos are fakes. Technicians will clarify, whether they (the videos) are deepfakes or montages," Mamuka Mdinaradze told reporters.

The Georgian Interior Ministry told Sputnik that Saakashvili did not cross the state border.

