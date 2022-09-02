UrduPoint.com

Georgian Ruling Party Sees No Need To Revise Visa-Free Regime For Russian Citizens

Published September 02, 2022

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) The Georgian authorities do not see the need to revise the existing visa-free regime for Russian citizens, Irakli Kobakhidze, chairman of the ruling Georgian Dream party said on Thursday.

"There are no grounds and no need to revise the visa-free regime introduced at the time. The rest is speculation and everything is connected again and again with military propaganda, military rhetoric ... we do see no risks of Russian citizens being in the country," Kobakhidze told a briefing.

Georgian opposition parties and a number of non-governmental organizations earlier in August called on the authorities to introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens in order to limit their stay in the country to three months.

They claim that the country is experiencing a mass influx of people from Russia, whose goal is not tourism, but business.

Georgia abolished visa requirements for Russians in 2012.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk. In response, the West and its allies have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow. A number of EU countries have reduced issuance of tourist visas to Russians, while also calling for a total ban on the issuance of Schengen visas to the country's citizens as part of the next sanctions package.

