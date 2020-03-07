Georgian Sailors Released From Pirate Captivity in Nigeria - Georgian Maritime Agency

Four Georgian sailors kidnapped by pirates near the Nigerian city of Lagos in late February have been released from captivity and will soon return to their homeland, the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency said on Saturday

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2020) Four Georgian sailors kidnapped by pirates near the Nigerian city of Lagos in late February have been released from captivity and will soon return to their homeland, the Georgian Maritime Transport Agency said on Saturday.

On February 20, pirates attacked a vessel sailing under the Liberian flag in the Gulf of Guinea near Nigeria and abducted 10 crew members, of whom four were Georgian nationals.

"All parties acted in a coordinated and highly professional manner, which achieved results in a short time. Particularly noteworthy are the efforts of the shipowning company, which did everything possible to safely rescue the sailors," the press service said, refusing to provide further details citing confidentiality issues.

The Gulf of Guinea is among the regions with the highest concentrations and frequency of pirate attacks, owing to the local oil industry and lucrative shipping routes.