Georgian Schools Resume In-Person Learning - Education Ministry

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) In-person learning has been resumed in Georgian schools nationwide starting from Monday, a spokesperson for the country's education ministry told Sputnik.

Schools have been operating online in Georgia since November 2020.

"On February 15, in-person learning was resumed at all schools. All students will be able to attend classes.

Schools will work strictly on the basis of special recommendations of the health ministry, in accordance with all the rules of sanitary and hygienic standards. Classrooms and entire buildings will be treated with a special disinfectant, and teachers will be systematically tested for the coronavirus," the spokesperson said.

All students from grade 5 and up are required to wear medical masks. Parents still have an option of online education for their children.