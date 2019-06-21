UrduPoint.com
Georgian Special Forces Again Use Tear Gas Against Protesters In Tbilisi - Witness

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Georgian special operations forces have again started using tear gas against remaining protesters rallying outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi, one of the demonstrators told Sputnik early on Friday.

"They are again using gas and firing rubber bullets. The situation is beyond control," Georgy Chikhvadze said.

The demonstrations erupted on Thursday as protesters started a rally against Russian participants of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, which is underway in Georgia. Later on the same day, opposition joined the protesters, calling on the government of step down.

The Georgian Health Ministry has said that 38 law enforcement personnel and 14 protesters have been injured, adding that one journalist is among those wounded in the unrest.

