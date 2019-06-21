Georgian Special Forces Using Water Cannons, Tear Gas to Disperse Tbilisi Rally - Reports

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) The Georgian special operations forces are using rubber bullets, tear gas and water cannons to disperse protesters rallying at the Shota Rustaveli Avenue in Tbilisi, where the Georgian parliament is located, in the early hours of Friday, according to live broadcasts by local tv channels.

The broadcasts showed that the protesters had been forced to move to nearby streets, while only journalists remained near the parliament building.

The demonstrations erupted on Thursday as protesters started a rally against Russian participants of the General Assembly of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy, which is underway in Georgia. Later on the same day, opposition joined the protesters, calling on the government of step down.