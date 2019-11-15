Georgian State Security Confirms Detention of IS Commander Al Bara Shishani in Ukraine

(@imziishan)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Georgia 's State Security Service of Georgia has confirmed the detention near Kiev of Georgian national Al Bara Shishani, a senior military commander of the Islamic State terrorist organization (IS, banned in Russia ).

The Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) announced Shishani's detention in the Kiev region earlier in the day as a result of a joint operation by Ukraine, Georgia and the United States.

"We confirm the fact of Shishani's detention," the press service of the Georgian State Security Service told Sputnik without providing any details.