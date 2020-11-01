Georgian Strength in Unity Coalition Has 25.4% of Votes - CEC, After 50% of Votes Counted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2020) Georgia's ruling party, Georgian Dream, is leading in the parliamentary election with 50.01 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said after 50 percent of the votes had been counted.

The opposition Strength is in Unity coalition, which includes the former ruling United National Movement (UNM) party, has 25.4 percent of the votes, according to the CEC.

Earlier on Saturday, with 43.5 percent of the votes counted, the CEC said that Georgian Dream had 50.58 percent of the votes, while Strength is in Unity had 24.92 percent.

The CEC said after 33.45 percent of the votes had been counted that a second round of parliamentary elections needed to be held in 15 out of the country's 30 Constituencies.

According to the CEC, the voter turnout at the Saturday parliamentary election in Georgia was 56.11 percent.