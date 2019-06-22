Georgian Students in Tbilisi University Campus Refuse to Join Rally Near Parliament

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Georgian students who has gathered in the courtyard of the Tbilisi State University are refusing to go to the parliament building and join a planned opposition rally in order to avoid helping opposition get political gains, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.

Earlier in the day, Georgia's opposition United National Movement told Sputnik it would go on with its protest on Friday evening despite the resignation of the parliament speaker as previously demanded.

The students are complaining that they are not able to protest without the participation of opposition forces and that this makes peaceful rallies turn into politically motivated unrest.

"We are not going to take part in the political demonstrations.

Our protests concerns the future of Georgia, not the opposition," one of the students said.

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi has been recently swept by protests. The rallies erupted on Thursday over Russian delegates' participation in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as the president of the assembly, Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament.

The Georgian Health Ministry estimates that 240 people have been injured in the clashes with police. Over 300 protesters were arrested. Parliamentary Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze stepped down.