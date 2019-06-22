UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Students In Tbilisi University Campus Refuse To Join Rally Near Parliament

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd June 2019 | 12:30 AM

Georgian Students in Tbilisi University Campus Refuse to Join Rally Near Parliament

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2019) Georgian students who has gathered in the courtyard of the Tbilisi State University are refusing to go to the parliament building and join a planned opposition rally in order to avoid helping opposition get political gains, a Sputnik correspondent reported Friday.

Earlier in the day, Georgia's opposition United National Movement told Sputnik it would go on with its protest on Friday evening despite the resignation of the parliament speaker as previously demanded.

The students are complaining that they are not able to protest without the participation of opposition forces and that this makes peaceful rallies turn into politically motivated unrest.

"We are not going to take part in the political demonstrations.

Our protests concerns the future of Georgia, not the opposition," one of the students said.

The Georgian capital of Tbilisi has been recently swept by protests. The rallies erupted on Thursday over Russian delegates' participation in the session of the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy. Georgian opposition lawmakers left the session as the president of the assembly, Sergey Gavrilov, a member of the Russian delegation, opened the session in the seat of the head of the Georgian parliament.

The Georgian Health Ministry estimates that 240 people have been injured in the clashes with police. Over 300 protesters were arrested. Parliamentary Speaker Irakli Kobakhidze stepped down.

Related Topics

Assembly Injured Protest Police Russia Parliament Tbilisi Georgia Opposition

Recent Stories

NAB takes notice of statement from Fawad Chaudhary

23 minutes ago

US Believes Iran Must Be Prevented From Using Alli ..

26 minutes ago

Meeting Between Medvedev, Dodon Went Constructivel ..

52 minutes ago

C.Africa is worst country for food insecurity: WFP ..

53 minutes ago

Prime Minister agrees to formation of Special Comm ..

53 minutes ago

US Must Use 'Strong, Smart, Strategic' Approach to ..

54 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.