Georgian TV Anchor Who Insulted Putin Gets 2 Months Suspension From Work - Statement

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 12 seconds ago Tue 09th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) Georgian tv anchor Giorgi Gabunia, who insulted Russian President Vladimir Putin during his show on Rustavi 2 channel, was suspended from work for two months, the broadcaster said on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a sharp monologue targeting the Russian president. The speech contained extremely obscene language.

"A self-regulating commission reviewed the text of Giorgi Gabunia and decided to completely suspend his journalistic activities for two months. This decision applies to all television programs that Gabunia is preparing or hosting on the TV channel," the statement published by Rustavi 2 said.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the insulting remarks made by Gabunia, calling them an unprecedentedly dishonorable escapade and expressing hope that relevant bodies and the journalistic community would provide an adequate response.

Both Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze also firmly condemned Gabunia's remarks.

In the meantime, commenting on Gabunia's anti-Putin tirade, the International Federation of Journalists on Monday decried the displays of hatred being exhibited by journalists and urged for more professionalism.

Relations between Russia and Georgia have been on a downward spiral since 2008 when the countries severed the diplomatic ties after Moscow recognized the sovereignty of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. The tensions between the nations took an unprecedented turn following mass anti-Russia rallies in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi that erupted in late June.

